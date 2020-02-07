Aaron Epps: Records second double-double
Epps finished with 17 points (8-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt), 10 rebounds and one steal across 23 minutes during Wednesday's 123-107 G League loss to Stockton.
Epps earned his second double-double of the season, scoring 17 points while adding 10 rebounds to hit the mark. His 13 field goals were a new season high, as he averages 6.9 per game this season. Epps has just 12 double-digit scoring outings under his belt this year and doesn't supply much outside of his 6.1 rebounds per game to make him an awfully attractive fantasy commodity.
