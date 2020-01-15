Andrew Rowsey: Drops 29 in loss

Rowsey recorded 29 points (8-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 7-8 FT), three rebounds, two steals and an assist in 37 minutes during Tuesday's loss to Delaware.

Rowsey delivered a season-high point total as he took the reigns of Lakeland's offense with the team down several key contributors. While owners shouldn't expect Rowsey to surpass 20 points every game, he's impressed since joining the team in December. Through eight G League games, Rowsey's averaging 17.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists while shooting a blistering 48.0 percent from the field and 48.8 percent from three in 29.3 minutes per game.