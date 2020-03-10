Moore had 15 points (6-7 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one block over 32 minutes in Sunday's G League win against Grand Rapids.

Moore had a relatively low shot volume Sunday, but his three conversions from beyond the arc helped propel the Mad Ants to victory. The 24-year-old had modest production in rebounding and assists, but he's averaging 14.1 points and 9.2 rebounds per game this season.