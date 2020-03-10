Ben Moore: Efficient against Grand Rapids
Moore had 15 points (6-7 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one block over 32 minutes in Sunday's G League win against Grand Rapids.
Moore had a relatively low shot volume Sunday, but his three conversions from beyond the arc helped propel the Mad Ants to victory. The 24-year-old had modest production in rebounding and assists, but he's averaging 14.1 points and 9.2 rebounds per game this season.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 21
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 21.
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...