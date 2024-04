Griffin announced his retirement from the NBA on Tuesday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

The No. 1 pick in the 2009 NBA Draft, Griffin will wrap up his career with six All-Star selections to his name, a Rookie of the Year Award, and placement on the All-NBA second and third teams on five occasions. In 13 total seasons, Griffin posted career averages of 19.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists while playing for the Clippers, Pistons, Nets and Celtics.