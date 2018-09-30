Brandon Austin: Waived by Kings
Austin was waived by the Kings on Sunday, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Austin was given a camp deal just a few days back, but never had a realistic shot at making the final roster. He'll likely join the team's G-League affiliate to start the year with the hope of earning a call-up to the NBA later in the season.
