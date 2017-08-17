Brandon Bass: Heads to China
Bass signed a one-year, $2 million contract with the Liaoning Leopards of the Chinese Basketball Association, international writer David Pick reports.
A 12-year NBA veteran, Bass has bounced around a bit of late, playing for three different teams in as many seasons. He spent the 2016-17 campaign with the Clippers, averaging 5.6 points and 2.4 rebounds across 11.1 minutes, which was his smallest workload overall since the 2009-10 season. After failing to receive much interest on the free agent market, Bass will head overseas to resume his playing career. He could attempt to latch on with an NBA team following the international season, though it's unclear how many suitors he'd have.
