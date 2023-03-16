Knight agreed to a contract Tuesday with Puerto Rican club Piratas de Quebradillas, GuerraBSN.com reports.

The 31-year-old Knight has been on the open market since the end of the 2021-22 season but failed to attract much interest in free agency from NBA teams, so he'll move outside the country for his next opportunity. The No. 8 overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft, Knight's career has been on a downward trajectory since he suffered a torn ACL in his left knee in July 2017. The combo guard has made 451 career regular-season appearances (349 starts) over parts of nine active seasons in the NBA, averaging 14.0 points, 3.9 assists, 3.1 rebounds, 1.6 three-pointers and 0.9 steals in 29.3 minutes over stops with the Pistons, Bucks, Suns, Rockets, Cavaliers and Mavericks.