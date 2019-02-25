Bryce Alford: Scores team-high 22 points
Alford registered 22 points (8-19 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 1-1 FT), a rebound and an assist in 32 minutes Friday against Stockton.
Alford scored 15 of his 22 points from beyond the arc, but his scoring output wasn't enough to get his team the victory. The UCLA product is having an impressive season in the G League and is averaging 14.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists over 40 games.
