Courtney Alexander II: Back with Blue
The Blue reacquired Alexander from the available player pool Friday.
Just three days after the team waived the forward, the Blue decided to bring him back into the frontcourt fold. He should resume his role as backcourt depth for G League OKC, though he has taken the floor on just two occasions this season.
