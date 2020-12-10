Lee is expected to sign with the Mavericks on Thursday, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

The 35-year-old spent the past season and a half in Dallas, and he'll be rejoining the team after hitting free agency. Lee appeared in 46 games and averaged 4.1 points and 1.3 rebounds in 13.3 minutes during his time with the team and should fill a similar role off the bench in 2020-21. He should officially join the Mavericks' roster once J.J. Barea is waived Thursday.