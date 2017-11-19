David Lee: Retires from NBA

Lee has officially retired from the NBA, Paul Garcia of Project Spurs reports.

Lee was selected with the 30th overall pick in the 2005 NBA Draft and ended up playing 12 seasons, including stints with the Knicks, Warriors, Celtics, Mavericks and Spurs. He was a two-time NBA All-Star and took home his sole NBA Championship with the Warriors in 2015. Lee will finish with career averages of 13.5 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists across 29.3 minutes per game.