Howard agreed to a contract Tuesday with Strong Group Philippines and will play with the squad during the 2024 Dubai International Basketball Championship in late January, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Howard spent last season playing in Taiwan and earned a workout with Golden State this preseason, and he'll now continue his pursuit of an NBA comeback with Strong Group Philippines. Former NBA guard Andre Roberson will join Howard on the squad. Howard hasn't logged NBA action since the 2021-22 season with the Lakers, when he averaged 6.2 points and 5.9 rebounds in 16.2 minutes per game.