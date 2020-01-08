E.C. Matthews: Joins Raptors 905
Matthews signed a contract with the Raptors 905 on Monday.
Matthews was waived by the Bayhawks last week but now finds a new home with the Raptors. The 24-year-old averaged 3.7 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 12.7 minutes over 15 games before being let go by Erie.
