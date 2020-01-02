E.C. Matthews: Waived by BayHawks
The BayHawks placed Matthews on waivers Wednesday.
Matthews notched 3.7 points, 1.5 rebounds and one assist per game over 12.7 minutes in his 15 appearances (one start) for Erie this season. His time with Erie has come to an end, though he there's a chance he could resurface with the Bayhawks or another G League club down the road.
