E.C. Matthews: Waived by Raptors 905
Matthews was waived by the Raptors 905 on Thursday.
This move frees up a roster spot for Justin Anderson. Matthews appeared in just two games with the Raptors 905, posting averages of 1.0 point, 1.0 rebound, 1.0 assist and 1.0 steal in 8.5 minutes.
