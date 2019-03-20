Stewart posted 15 points (5-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and two steals in the 118-116 win Sunday over the Swarm.

It was Stewart's first game with Stockton after 12 lackluster appearances with the Herd earlier in the 2018-19 campaign. With a plethora of players out for Stockton, Stewart could see a similar amount of minutes during the conclusion of the regular season.