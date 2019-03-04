Emanuel Terry: Time with Miami over
Terry wasn't re-signed by the Heat after his 10-day contract expired Friday, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Terry made just one appearance during his stint with Miami, playing just over three minutes of mop-up duty in a Feb. 23 loss to the Pistons. He'll remain with the organization's G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 21 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...