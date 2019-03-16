Gabe York: First double-double of the season

York registered 20 points (8-23 FG, 4-14 3Pt), 10 rebounds, four assists and a steal in the 116-114 loss Friday to the Herd.

Surprisingly, that was York's first double-double of the season, as the guard has been a staple of Lakeland's starting lineup for much of the 2018-19 campaign. In 37 games with the Magic, York is averaging 16.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists, with both the former and latter stats representing a career high for the 25-year-old in the G League.