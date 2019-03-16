Gabe York: First double-double of the season
York registered 20 points (8-23 FG, 4-14 3Pt), 10 rebounds, four assists and a steal in the 116-114 loss Friday to the Herd.
Surprisingly, that was York's first double-double of the season, as the guard has been a staple of Lakeland's starting lineup for much of the 2018-19 campaign. In 37 games with the Magic, York is averaging 16.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists, with both the former and latter stats representing a career high for the 25-year-old in the G League.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...