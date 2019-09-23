Gary Neal: Transitions to coaching
Neal accepted a coaching position with Towson basketball program earlier this summer, signaling the end of his playing career, Jeff Goodman of Stadium reports.
Neal will return to his alma mater after a 13-year odyssey in the professional ranks that included stops in the NBA, the G League, Turkey and Spain. He spent parts of seven of those seasons in the NBA with the Spurs, Bobcats, Bucks, Timberwolves, Wizards and Hawks, logging 352 regular-season appearances and averaging 9.9 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 21.3 minutes per game for his career. His last action in the NBA ranks came in January 2017, when he played two games for Atlanta after inking a 10-day contract.
