Green tallied 15 points (6-15 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist, four blocks and a steal across 26 minutes in Thursday's 115-111 victory over the South Bay Lakers.

Green wasn't very efficient in his shooting Thursday, but he made up for it with a good effort defensively and on the glass, and he still ended up with a double-double despite his limited minutes against the Lakers. He's averaging 19.2 points in 28.5 minutes per game for RGV this season.