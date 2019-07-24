Greg Monroe: Signs deal overseas
Monroe has signed a contract with Bayern Munich of the German Basketball Bundesliga, Emiliano Carchia of Sportnado reports.
It's been a hard and fast fall for Monroe, who is still just 29 years old. As recently as 2015-16, he started 67 games for the Bucks, averaging 15.3 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 29.3 minutes. But with the modern NBA focused on spacing and big man defense, Monroe has fallen by the wayside as an offensive-minded center who lives in the post. An NBA comeback is possible, but seems unlikely unless Monroe develops a passable three-point shot.
