Isaiah Armwood: Nears double-double off bench

Armwood supplied 14 points (4-7 FG, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, three steals and two assists in 29 minutes during Thursday's win over Windy City.

Armwood got it done on both ends of the floor Thursday, nearing a double-double and making 71.4 percent of his looks. A recent addition to Lakeland's roster, Armwood's boasted averages of 6.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.3 steals in 20.9 minutes across four games since joining the team.

