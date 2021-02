Briscoe notched 26 points (7-12 FG, 8-8 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two steals across 35 minutes in Saturday's win over the Hustle.

Briscoe carried Iowa to their first win of the current G League season and was one of two Wolves that finished with 20-plus points. The 24-year-old endured a slow start to the season but has been turning things around of late, surpassing the 20-point mark in two of his last four games while scoring in double digits in six of his last seven contests.