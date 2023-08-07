Parker signed a one-year deal with Barcelona, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reports.
This is a great opportunity for Parker to get his career back on track with one of the top teams in Spain. The deal is estimated to be worth roughly $2 million. Parker's last stint in the NBA was with the Celtics in 2021-22 when he made a total of 12 brief appearances.
