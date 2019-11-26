Jaelan Sanford: Waived by Agua Caliente
The Agua Caliente Clippers have waived Sanford.
Sanford averaged just over 10 minutes per game in his three appearances with Agua Caliente. The 2019 second-round G League Draft selection will go through waivers before potentially hitting the open market.
