Jared Sullinger: Returning to China

Sullinger re-signed with Monday with the Shenzhen Leopards of the Chinese Basketball Association, Sportando.com reports.

After attracting limited interest from NBA teams when he became a free agent last summer, Sullinger signed with Shenzhen and suited up in 45 games for the club, averaging 30.1 points, 16.6 boards, 4.1 assists, 1.6 three-pointers, 1.4 blocks and 1.3 steals in 39.6 minutes per contest. He's expected to rank among the league's most productive scorers as he returns to Shenzhen in 2018-19, though it's uncertain that he'll be able to parlay that production into a return to the NBA next spring.