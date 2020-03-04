Javan Felix: Continues to contribute

Felix logged 13 points (4-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven assists and three rebounds during Monday's loss to Salt Lake City.

Felix scored in double figures for the third straight game and 11th time this season. Monday's 28 minutes of action were his most since a Jan. 26 contest, when he dropped 30 points in 35 minutes. On the year, the 25-year-old is putting up 8.8 points and 3.2 assists per game.