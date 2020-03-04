Javan Felix: Continues to contribute
Felix logged 13 points (4-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven assists and three rebounds during Monday's loss to Salt Lake City.
Felix scored in double figures for the third straight game and 11th time this season. Monday's 28 minutes of action were his most since a Jan. 26 contest, when he dropped 30 points in 35 minutes. On the year, the 25-year-old is putting up 8.8 points and 3.2 assists per game.
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...