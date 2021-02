Hoard added 11 points (5-14 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, three steals and two assists during Tuesday's win against Fort Wayne.

This was Hoard's second straight game in double figures off the bench, as the former Wake Forest standout logged at least 20 minutes for a fourth consecutive outing as well. Over the first four games this year, Hoard is averaging 6.8 points and 5.3 rebounds.