Jeremiah Hill: Registers career-high in points
Hill exploded for 30 points (11-16 FG, 8-11 3Pt) in Tuesday's win over the Red Claws. He also accumulated three assists and two rebounds during the contest.
Perhaps more impressive than the point total was Hill's ability to score so much in just 24 minutes of work. Chalk that up to his eight three-pointers, which would mark a stunning career-high for the undrafted guard. It seems unlikely that Hill will commandeer a game like that in the near future, given he's only averaging 6.1 points through 27 games including Tuesday's performance, but if he catches fire from deep again it's tough to totally rule out the prospects.
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...