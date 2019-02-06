Jeremiah Hill: Registers career-high in points

Hill exploded for 30 points (11-16 FG, 8-11 3Pt) in Tuesday's win over the Red Claws. He also accumulated three assists and two rebounds during the contest.

Perhaps more impressive than the point total was Hill's ability to score so much in just 24 minutes of work. Chalk that up to his eight three-pointers, which would mark a stunning career-high for the undrafted guard. It seems unlikely that Hill will commandeer a game like that in the near future, given he's only averaging 6.1 points through 27 games including Tuesday's performance, but if he catches fire from deep again it's tough to totally rule out the prospects.