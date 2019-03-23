Jordan Sibert: Scores 22 points in return
Sibert (concussion) posted 22 points (8-19 FG
Sibert played just over 30 minutes Wednesday which would seem to indicate the guard is fully healthy after missing just one game with a concussion. The 26-year-old has thrived in the starting lineup for Erie, averaging 15.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.4 steals in 41 games this season.
