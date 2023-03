James delivered 25 points (10-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), a rebound, three assist and a steal across 28 minutes off the bench in Saturday's win over Santa Cruz.

James led all bench players in minutes, points and assists, and he made an impact with his play. He was also extremely efficient from the field, missing just three of his 13 shots in an outing that couldn't have gone better, considering this was just his second game with the Charge.