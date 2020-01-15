Play

Bigby-Williams (undisclosed) had four points (2-5 FG), 10 rebounds, two assists and two blocks over 21 minutes in Tuesday's G League loss to Maine.

Bigby-Williams missed one game with an undisclosed injury, but he returned with 10 rebounds Tuesday. The 24-year-old is averaging 8.7 points and 9.5 rebounds per game.

