Kerwin Roach: Best outing so far
Roach finished with 22 points (9-16 FG, 4-9 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals during Saturday's G League win over South Bay.
This was arguably Roach's best performance of the season thus far, as the guard one was of five Vipers to total at least 20 points offensively while making many other statistical contributions in 31 minutes Saturday. Across eight G League games played, the Texas product is currently averaging 5.1 points, 1.8 assists and 1.4 rebounds.
