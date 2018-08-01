Odom announced July 26 that he would continue his playing career in China during the upcoming season, but didn't disclose what team he will join, Amanda Christovich of USA Today reports.

Odom last appeared on the court in 2014 for Saski Baskonia of the Spanish League and hasn't seen any NBA minutes since the 2012-13 campaign, when he was a member of the Clippers. Since that time, the 38-year-old has endured some well-publicized off-court hardships, including an incident in October 2015 that resulted in Odom being placed on life support after he was discovered unconscious at a brothel in Nevada. While it appears that Odom is now in a better place in life, his advanced age and significant health problems in recent years make it highly improbable that he'll ever play in the NBA again.