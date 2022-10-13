Vildoza signed a two-year contract Thursday with Serbian team KK Crvena zvezda.

Even though Vildoza re-signed with the Bucks this summer and was attending training camp on an Exhibit 10 deal, Milwaukee gave the 27-year-old permission to negotiate with other European clubs while he was under contract, according to international basketball reporter Luca D'Alessandro. Expect Milwaukee to formally waive Vildoza in the coming days, allowing him to make the jump to Serbia. Vildoza previously signed a two-year deal with the Bucks last April, but his lone action with Milwaukee came during the postseason. He was subsequently waived in July before being re-signed.