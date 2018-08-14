Luis Scola: Staying in China
Scola agreed to a contract Friday with the Shanghai Sharks of the Chinese Basketball Association, Asia-Basket.com reports.
After attracting limited interest from NBA teams when he became a free agent in February 2017, Scola remained on the open market for a little over three months before reaching a deal with the CBA's Shanxi Brave Dragons. The big man notched 27.8 points, 13.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game in his first season in China and apparently enjoyed the experience enough to remain overseas for another year. Now that he's 38 years old and will be more than two seasons removed from his last NBA action once his contract expires, it seems likely that Scola's playing days in North America are over.
