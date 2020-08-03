Maker withdrew his name from the 2020 NBA Draft on Monday, Adam Zagoria of the New York Times reports.

Maker will be a freshman at Howard University this season, but he was deemed eligible for the 2020 NBA Draft due to the fact that he was just two credits away from graduating high school in 2019. The five-star big man -- a cousin of the Pistons' Thon Maker -- will now report to Howard in the fall, where he'll look to carve a path as the highest-rated prospect to ever commit to an HBCU in the recruiting rankings era. If Maker lives up to the hype as a freshman, he could be a lottery-level prospect in the 2021 NBA Draft.