Georges-Hunt posted 17 points (7-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks in 41 minutes during Friday's G League win over Windy City.

Georges-Hunt was one of three starters to score in double figures for the Skyhawks on Friday, and he came within a rebound of recording a double-double. Across 11 appearances in March, he's averaged 11.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 35.7 minutes per game.