Matt Farrell: Dealing with hip injury

Farrell hasn't played for Northern Arizona since Feb. 29 while nursing a right hip injury.

The details around the injury remain unclear at this time, and he's without a concrete timetable for his return. While he's out, guards Jared Harper, Jalen Lecque and Ike Nwamu figure to pick up extra minutes. On the season, Farrell is averaging 7.3 points, 4.1 assists and 2.6 rebounds over 21.6 minutes per game.