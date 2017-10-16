Gbinije was waived by the Warriors over the weekend, Sam Amico of AmicoHoops.net reports.

Gbinije spent training camp with the Warriors, but it was always going to be tough for him to make one of the more talented rosters in the league. He'll likely have to start the season in the G-League in order to prove to teams he has the skills to play at the NBA level. Of course, there's always the chance that Gbinije could head overseas if a lucrative offer is extended to him as well.