Miller has accepted a position as an assistant coach at the University of Memphis for the 2018-19 season, likely spelling an end to his playing career, Gary Parrish of CBS Sports reports.

Miller never officially announced his retirement from professional basketball, but it was widely believed that his career reached its conclusion after he was waived by the Nuggets last July and subsequently went unsigned prior to the start of NBA training camps. The 38-year-old spent 17 years in the league with the Magic, Grizzlies, Timberwolves, Wizards, Heat, Cavaliers and Nuggets, taking home Rookie of the Year honors in 2000-01 with Orlando, Sixth Man of the Year honors in 2006-07 with Memphis and two NBA titles with Miami in 2012 and 2013. He enjoyed his longest and most productive run in the league during his two stints with the Grizzlies and has set down permanent roots in Memphis, so it's not surprising that he'll remain local as he transitions into the coaching ranks.