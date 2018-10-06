Paul Watson: Waived by Knicks

Watson was waived by the Knicks on Saturday, Chris Iseman of The Bergen Record reports.

Watson was on an Exhibit 10 deal, so there's a strong chance he ends up in the G-League. He was a member of the Westchester Knicks last season, averaging 6.2 points and 3.4 boards in 26.7 minutes.

