Hearn produced 18 points (6-14 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one block in Saturday's 110-97 win over Texas Legends.

Hearn was one of four players to top double-digit points in the win. The forward is averaging 12.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 34.7 minutes through 12 games.