Holland (thumb) announced Friday that he declared for the 2024 NBA Draft, Jonathan Givony of ESPN.com reports.

Holland underwent season-ending surgery on his right thumb in February but had an impressive 2023-24 campaign in the G League regardless. The 18-year-old forward averaged 19.5 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.4 steals in 31.9 minutes across 29 appearances for the Ignite. Holland's two-way potential has him in consideration for a lottery pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.