Shawn Occeus: Picked by Salt Lake City

The Salt Lake City Stars selected Occeus during the second round of the 2019 G League Draft.

Occeus left Northeastern following his junior year to pursue a professional career, averaging 9.9 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.3 steals per tilt. While he's not on the NBA radar at this point, Occeus will shift his full focus to developing his game in the G League.