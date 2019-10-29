Shawn Occeus: Picked by Salt Lake City
The Salt Lake City Stars selected Occeus during the second round of the 2019 G League Draft.
Occeus left Northeastern following his junior year to pursue a professional career, averaging 9.9 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.3 steals per tilt. While he's not on the NBA radar at this point, Occeus will shift his full focus to developing his game in the G League.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...