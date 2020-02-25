Tai Odiase: Scores 14 off bench

Odiase finished with 14 points (5-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds and a block in 22 minutes Monday against Long Island.

Odiase was the lone bright spot in a disappointing blowout loss to Long Island. Odiase's gaining playing time of late as the Swarm are largely without other options. Across 22 games this season, Odiase's averaging 4.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 12.0 minutes per game.