Moore's 10-day contract with the Trail Blazers expired Tuesday, making him a free agent, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

During his week-and-a-half-long stint with Portland, Moore appeared in three games and tallied six points (3-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt), one assist and one steal over 10 total minutes. Assuming Moore isn't signed to another 10-day deal with the Trail Blazers or another team, he'll most likely rejoin Portland's G League affiliate, the Rip City Remix.