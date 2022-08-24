Frazier signed Wednesday with Greek club AEK Athens on a one-year deal, Johnny Askounis of Eurohoops.net reports.

Since going undrafted out of Penn State in 2014, Frazier has appeared in 289 career regular-season games over the past eight seasons, which has included stops with the 76ers, Trail Blazers, Pelicans, Wizards, Bucks, Pistons, Grizzlies, Cavaliers and Magic. Twelve of those appearances came in 2021-22 with Cleveland and Orlando, but the 31-year-old journeyman point guard was only viewed as a short-term roster piece while both teams dealt with injury- or COVID-19-related absences. Frazier will now head overseas on a deal that presumably includes more guaranteed money than he could fetch in the NBA, but he still may be resurface in North America in 2023-24 once his contract with AEK Athens expires next summer.