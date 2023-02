The Bulls are expected to waive Bradley on Tuesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Bradley has appeared in just 12 contests this season and hasn't played more than four minutes in any of those games. His release will open up a roster sport for the Bulls to add Patrick Beverley via free agency. Wojnarowski adds that there are still plenty of teams in the mix for a backup center, so Bradley could find a new team soon, though he's unlikely to garner a substantial role anywhere.