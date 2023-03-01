site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Tyler Cook: Doesn't play Tuesday
RotoWire Staff
Cook didn't play in Tuesday's loss to Wisconsin due to an illness.
Cook was unable to play after coming down with an illness pregame.
